CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

