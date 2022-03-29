Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.55

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09), with a volume of 350,720 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.54.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

