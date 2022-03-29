River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.36

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.36 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 263.05 ($3.45). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.46), with a volume of 37,199 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £226.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.36.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

