River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.36

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.36 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 263.05 ($3.45). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.46), with a volume of 37,199 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £226.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.36.
About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.