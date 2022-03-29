The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.30

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.30 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.40). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,741,660 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,361.28).

About The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

