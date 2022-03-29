Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in March

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.21) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.
Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.17.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
