Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $45.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.17. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

