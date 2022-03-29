Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

CJREF stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

