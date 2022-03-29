Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $384.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.82 million to $385.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

