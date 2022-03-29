Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

