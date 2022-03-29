StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.