StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

