First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.