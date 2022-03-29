Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.13.

DYNT stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

