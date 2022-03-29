First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

FUNC opened at $22.97 on Friday. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. Research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

