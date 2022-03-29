Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

