InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.69.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

