Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

NYSE SUNL opened at $4.81 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.