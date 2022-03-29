Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of UP opened at $3.21 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

