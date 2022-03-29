Financial Comparison: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Aviva pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%.

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jackson Financial and Aviva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aviva 1 2 6 0 2.56

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Aviva.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Aviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.49 $3.18 billion N/A N/A Aviva $45.63 billion 0.48 $2.70 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aviva.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Aviva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.