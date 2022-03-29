BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.94 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $317.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

