Critical Comparison: GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GT Biopharma and Ensysce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 639.44%. Ensysce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and Ensysce Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -295.04% -170.36% Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ensysce Biosciences beats GT Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product, GTB-3550, is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

