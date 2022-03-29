Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.94.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
