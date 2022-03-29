Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

