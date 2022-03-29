CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CMCT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

