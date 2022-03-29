StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of FANH opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.53.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
