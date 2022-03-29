StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of FANH opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.