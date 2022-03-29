Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

