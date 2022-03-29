Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to report sales of $163.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.19 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $684.60 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $142.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

