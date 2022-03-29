Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

