Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to report $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $589.90 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.29. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

