MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $516.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

