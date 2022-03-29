Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.93. Origin Materials shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,030,990 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a current ratio of 107.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Origin Materials ( OTCMKTS:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

