Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 30.3%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

