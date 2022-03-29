Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 30.3%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)
