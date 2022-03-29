Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

FWAC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

