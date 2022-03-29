RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REDU stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67.

RISE Education Cayman ( NASDAQ:REDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

