Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.07

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and traded as high as $119.29. Marubeni shares last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 4,708 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

