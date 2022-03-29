Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $337.86

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and traded as high as $361.40. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $344.08, with a volume of 150 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.04.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

