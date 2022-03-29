Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $337.86

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and traded as high as $361.40. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $344.08, with a volume of 150 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.04.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.