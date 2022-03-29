Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.63. Vince shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 9,399 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
