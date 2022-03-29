Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.63. Vince shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 9,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vince by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

