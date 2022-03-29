MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

MEIP stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

