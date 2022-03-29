TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 396,447 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $12,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $11,926,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

