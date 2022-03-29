TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 130,076 shares of company stock valued at $300,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

