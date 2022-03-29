Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

