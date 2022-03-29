Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

