Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 276 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.67).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.97. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.12.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

