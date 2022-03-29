AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ACIU stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $345.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 17,491.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

