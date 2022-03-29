$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to report $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.50 million and the highest is $313.10 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

