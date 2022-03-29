$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) to report $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.50 million and the highest is $313.10 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.