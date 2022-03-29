$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

