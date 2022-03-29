StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

MediWound stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

