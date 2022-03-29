Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

