StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.