OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.