Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

