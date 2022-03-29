iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 65.7% in March

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $95.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.